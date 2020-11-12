Global  
 

Costco Making Face Masks or Shields Requirement for Everyone in Store

Newsmax Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Costco is now requiring that by Monday everyone who is in the store must wear either a face mask or a face shield to protect themselves and others from spreading the coronavirus. People who were exempt from face masks because of a medical condition will have to wear a face...
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: No More Medical Exemptions At Costco: All Shoppers, Employees Must Wear Face Coverings

No More Medical Exemptions At Costco: All Shoppers, Employees Must Wear Face Coverings 00:35

 Costco Wholesale shoppers will be required to wear a face covering starting despite having a medical exemption, the company announced. Katie Johnston reports.

