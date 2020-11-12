U.S. heads in wrong direction with COVID-19 pandemic as cases, hospitalizations reach record highs

Covid-19: WHO records highest 1-day spike of 6.6 Lakh cases across the world | Oneindia News



As the world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, another grim milestone breached. The World Health Organization's coronavirus dashboard on Sunday showed a record daily number of new Covid-19 cases over.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:24 Published 11 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Reports Record High Number Of COVID-19 Cases



On Sunday, the Allegheny Co. Health Department issued a rare coronavirus case report, showing that the highest number of cases in the county since the pandemic began. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has the.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:29 Published 12 hours ago