U.S. heads in wrong direction with COVID-19 pandemic as cases, hospitalizations reach record highs

CBS News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
U.S. heads in wrong direction with COVID-19 pandemic as cases, hospitalizations reach record highsThe record surge of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is prompting governors to take action. Health officials reported a single-day record of over 144,000 new infections Wednesday. Dr. Angela Rasmussen joins CBSN to talk about the out-of-control spread of the pandemic.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: A record number of new cases across the nation

A record number of new cases across the nation 02:07

 The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to impact most of the nation. A record number of new cases reported again with more than 1,400 deaths from COVID-19 in the US yesterday.

Angela Rasmussen Angela Rasmussen Virologist and researcher

