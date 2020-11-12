U.S. heads in wrong direction with COVID-19 pandemic as cases, hospitalizations reach record highs
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () The record surge of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is prompting governors to take action. Health officials reported a single-day record of over 144,000 new infections Wednesday. Dr. Angela Rasmussen joins CBSN to talk about the out-of-control spread of the pandemic.
As the world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, another grim milestone breached. The World Health Organization's coronavirus dashboard on Sunday showed a record daily number of new Covid-19 cases over..
[NFA] New U.S. COVID-19 infections climbed by more than 177,000 on Friday, setting another daily record, according to a Reuters tally, and in another troublesome trend, the U.S. has averaged over 1,000..