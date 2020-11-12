Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As COVID Cases Climb In NYC, Long Lines For Tests Return

Gothamist Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The line for a test outside Gouverneur Hospital in Manhattan on Thursday

"We’ve been here over two hours, so I’m pretty angry," said Amy Lee, a 27-year-old nurse in Manhattan, as she inched closer to the door of the CityMD on Delancey Street. [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: As COVID Cases Climb, Long Lines Form For Tests In New York City

As COVID Cases Climb, Long Lines Form For Tests In New York City 00:15

 The number of coronavirus cases keeps rising in New York City, and now long lines are being reported at testing sites.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Neighbors worry about long lines, discarded PPE from metro Detroit urgent care doing COVID-19 testing [Video]

Neighbors worry about long lines, discarded PPE from metro Detroit urgent care doing COVID-19 testing

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, demand for rapid tests is also increasing. In Madison Heights, one urgent care is seeing lines out the door nearly every day, and neighbors are starting to notice.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:08Published
Long Lines At Testing Sites As Covid-19 Cases Spike In Mass. [Video]

Long Lines At Testing Sites As Covid-19 Cases Spike In Mass.

Covid-19 testing is in high demand as health officials urge vigilance. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:02Published
Long Islanders Dreading Tighter COVID Restrictions [Video]

Long Islanders Dreading Tighter COVID Restrictions

As COVID cases continue to rise across our area, new restrictions to slow the spread in New York state are set to take effect Friday; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:42Published

Related news from verified sources

NYC Sees Long Lines At Some COVID Testing Sites As Cases Keep Climbing

 A three-hour line formed outside the City MD on West 88th Street on the Upper West Side. 
CBS 2