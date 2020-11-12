Alex Trebek's widow shares message after star's death
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
She also posted a sweet photo from the couple's wedding in 1990, which appears to show Alex putting a wedding band on her finger.
She also posted a sweet photo from the couple's wedding in 1990, which appears to show Alex putting a wedding band on her finger.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alex Trebek Canadian-American television personality
Gambling site lists favorites to replace late "Jeopardy!" host Alex TrebekOther names on the list include actor Neil Patrick Harris, "The Price is Right" host Drew Carey and ESPN senior writer Mina Kimes.
CBS News
Who will replace Alex Trebek as host of "Jeopardy!"?An international gambling website calculated odds for potential replacements for the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek. These are some of their picks.
CBS News
Alex Trebek's wife Jean shares photo of their wedding, thanks fans for messagesJean Currivan Trebek, wife of the late Alex Trebek, shared a sweet photo of her and the former "Jeopardy!" host with a heartfelt message to fans.
USATODAY.com
"Jeopardy!" pays tribute to Alex Trebek with heartfelt message"He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness and for his love of his family," the show's executive producer said.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources