Obama on Trump's baseless election fraud claims
The former president says he's troubled by Republicans going along with President Trump's claims. See the interview, Sunday on 60 Minutes.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US Election 2020: The 'dead voters' in Michigan who are still aliveTrump supporters are making allegations of dead people voting. Is there any evidence?
BBC News
Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29Published
The voters who supported Biden or Trump in Georgia and North CarolinaBiden won Georgia, while Trump won North Carolina, CBS News projected Friday.
CBS News
Biden projected to take 306 Electoral College votes to Trump's 232In 2016, President Trump received 306 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton's 232.
CBS News
Trump says coronavirus vaccines may be approved by year's endPresident Trump spoke in public for the first time in more than a week, saying two coronavirus vaccines could be approved by the end of the year and available to..
CBS News
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
2014: President Obama on ISIS, Russia, midtermsPresident Barack Obama joins 60 Minutes to discuss ISIS, Russia and Syria, the economy, and the midterm elections
CBS News
2012: President Obama on his re-election campaignPresident Barack Obama discusses his presidency and running for re-election
CBS News
2015: President Obama on international and domestic politicsPresident Obama in 2015 discusses a wide range of international and national political topics on 60 Minutes
CBS News
President Obama on 60 Minutes from 2012-2017Key moments with President Barack Obama on 60 Minutes throughout his second term in the White House.
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Cori Bush says Republican colleagues called her "Breonna"Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush said that colleagues called her "Breonna" while wearing a mask dedicated to the EMT.
CBS News
Could State Legislatures Pick Their Own Electors to Vote for Trump? Not LikelySome Trump allies have suggested that Republican lawmakers should override the will of voters who elected Joe Biden the next president.
NYTimes.com
Pelosi urges GOP to stop political 'charade'House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging Republicans to stop the "charade" of President Donald Trump's reelection, as the coronavirus sweeps through the United..
USATODAY.com
Obama says he's 'troubled' Republicans are backing Trump in his refusal to concede to BidenBarack Obama says Donald Trump's refusal to concede and Republicans' support of his grievances over the outcome are causing "damage" to the nation.
USATODAY.com
Biden to push for new coronavirus stimulus deal as cases spikePresident-elect Joe Biden is set to tackle the next stimulus bill as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise across the country. However, he's facing major..
CBS News
