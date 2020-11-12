Global  
 

Obama on Trump's baseless election fraud claims

CBS News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The former president says he's troubled by Republicans going along with President Trump's claims. See the interview, Sunday on 60 Minutes.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Receives Push Back On Election Fraud Claims From DHS

Trump Receives Push Back On Election Fraud Claims From DHS 04:03

 The agency shot down Trump's claims of voter fraud, calling the election "the most secure in American history."

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US Election 2020: The 'dead voters' in Michigan who are still alive

 Trump supporters are making allegations of dead people voting. Is there any evidence?
BBC News
Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID [Video]

Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID

[NFA] Dozens of U.S. Secret Service officers assigned to protect President Donald Trump have been sidelined by COVID-19, the Washington Post and New York Times reported on Friday as the coronavirus outbreak spread at the White House. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published

The voters who supported Biden or Trump in Georgia and North Carolina

 Biden won Georgia, while Trump won North Carolina, CBS News projected Friday.
CBS News

Biden projected to take 306 Electoral College votes to Trump's 232

 In 2016, President Trump received 306 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton's 232.
CBS News

Trump says coronavirus vaccines may be approved by year's end

 President Trump spoke in public for the first time in more than a week, saying two coronavirus vaccines could be approved by the end of the year and available to..
CBS News

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

2014: President Obama on ISIS, Russia, midterms

 President Barack Obama joins 60 Minutes to discuss ISIS, Russia and Syria, the economy, and the midterm elections
CBS News

2012: President Obama on his re-election campaign

 President Barack Obama discusses his presidency and running for re-election
CBS News

2015: President Obama on international and domestic politics

 President Obama in 2015 discusses a wide range of international and national political topics on 60 Minutes
CBS News

President Obama on 60 Minutes from 2012-2017

 Key moments with President Barack Obama on 60 Minutes throughout his second term in the White House.
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Cori Bush says Republican colleagues called her "Breonna"

 Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush said that colleagues called her "Breonna" while wearing a mask dedicated to the EMT.
CBS News

Could State Legislatures Pick Their Own Electors to Vote for Trump? Not Likely

 Some Trump allies have suggested that Republican lawmakers should override the will of voters who elected Joe Biden the next president.
NYTimes.com

Pelosi urges GOP to stop political 'charade'

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging Republicans to stop the "charade" of President Donald Trump's reelection, as the coronavirus sweeps through the United..
USATODAY.com

Obama says he's 'troubled' Republicans are backing Trump in his refusal to concede to Biden

 Barack Obama says Donald Trump's refusal to concede and Republicans' support of his grievances over the outcome are causing "damage" to the nation.
USATODAY.com

Biden to push for new coronavirus stimulus deal as cases spike

 President-elect Joe Biden is set to tackle the next stimulus bill as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise across the country. However, he's facing major..
CBS News

Wayne County judge dismisses Trump campaign's election lawsuit [Video]

Wayne County judge dismisses Trump campaign's election lawsuit

A chief judge of the 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County denied the Trump campaign's election fraud lawsuit.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:25Published
Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win [Video]

Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win

Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win. According to 'The New York Times,' Trump told some of his advisers that if Biden is officially declared the winner..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
Top Security Experts Say 2020 Election Was the ‘Most Secure' in History [Video]

Top Security Experts Say 2020 Election Was the ‘Most Secure' in History

Top Security Experts Say 2020 Election Was the ‘Most Secure' in History. A group of top security and election officials have declared there to be no evidence of fraud during the 2020 presidential..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published