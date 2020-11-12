Dolly Parton has new Scrooge-style Christmas movie

Dolly Parton Talks About Aging



Dolly Parton wants to remain ageless. That's what she told Oprah Winfrey in a chat via CNN. The legendary singer recently appeared on "The Oprah Conversation." Oprah asked Dolly if she thinks about "the number" as she hits different milestones in her life. "I ain't never gonna be old because I ain't got time to be old." Parton quipped that she's fine with a little anti-aging assistance. "I'm gonna look like a cartoon. I'll have on the makeup.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970