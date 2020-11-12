Dolly Parton has new Scrooge-style Christmas movie
Dolly Parton plays an angel trying to help Christine Baranski's Scrooge-like character in Netflix's upcoming "Christmas on the Square." Though filled with Parton's signature rhinestones, cheerful dance numbers and plenty of laughs, the film also highlights the problem with wealth disparities, a topic Parton is particularly passionate about. (Nov. 12)
