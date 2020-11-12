Global  
 

Dolly Parton has new Scrooge-style Christmas movie

Thursday, 12 November 2020
Dolly Parton plays an angel trying to help Christine Baranski's Scrooge-like character in Netflix's upcoming "Christmas on the Square." Though filled with Parton's signature rhinestones, cheerful dance numbers and plenty of laughs, the film also highlights the problem with wealth disparities, a topic Parton is particularly passionate about. (Nov. 12)
 
News video: Dolly Parton Reveals How She Stays Positive

Dolly Parton Reveals How She Stays Positive 02:58

 While speaking with ET Canada's Roz Weston about her new holiday movie "Christmas On The Square", country queen Dolly Parton explains how she stays so positive during the ongoing health crisis. Plus, her co-star Christine Baranski says starring alongside Parton is "the cherry on top" of her career....

