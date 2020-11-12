Global  
 

Newsmax Not Behind Letter Campaign to White House on 'Audit'

Newsmax Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Rumors circulating on social media that Newsmax is asking Americans to send registered letters to the White House to demand an audit of the disputed presidential election are not true. The rumors have been circulating for about 24 hours, with several readers contacting us...
