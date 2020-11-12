Global  
 

National Park Service Faces $270M Wrongful Death Claim

Newsmax Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The family of a women's rights activist from Uganda has filed a more than $270 million wrongful death and personal injury claim against the National Park Service after she was decapitated by an unsecured gate at Utah's Arches National Park.
