Ken Paxton to Newsmax TV: There's a Reason Texas Rejected Dominion

Newsmax Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
As Dominion Voting Systems software comes increasingly under scrutiny in contested presidential elections this cycle, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tells Newsmax TV his state tested the software and rejected it.
