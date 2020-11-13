Sen. Rick Scott Seeks Information On Rapid Tests
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., sent a letter Thursday to federal Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and governors throughout the country asking for detailed information about the distribution of rapid “antigen” tests for COVID-19.
