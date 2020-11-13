Barack Obama: Eight Years in the White House
President Obama discusses his two terms as commander-in-chief, Donald Trump and what has been one of the strangest presidential transitions in history. Steve Kroft reports.
2010: President Obama says “It’s still a work in progress”President Barack Obama and 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft discuss the challenges facing the 44th president
CBS News
President Obama, part oneThe president sits down with Steve Kroft to discuss the current strategy in the Middle East to combat ISIS.
CBS News
President Obama, part twoThe president sits down with Steve Kroft to discuss the continuing confrontation with Russia.
CBS News
