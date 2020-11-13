Global  
 

News Brief: Bolton's Message To Republicans, Biden's Economy, COVID-19 Vaccine

NPR Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
John Bolton urges Republicans to accept a Biden presidency. Biden could see a boom in the economy with the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine. And, poorer countries might not receive a vaccine until 2023.
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Biden COVID-19 Adviser Suggests National Lockdown for At Least Six Weeks

Biden COVID-19 Adviser Suggests National Lockdown for At Least Six Weeks 00:51

 A nationwide lockdown could decrease the number of new cases and hospitalizations to manageable levels while the world awaits a vaccine. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

