Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree heading to NYC

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The 75-foot Norway spruce that will anchor New York City's holiday festivities as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been cut down in upstate New York and will soon be headed to Manhattan. (Nov. 13)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Rockefeller Center Tree Chosen

Rockefeller Center Tree Chosen 00:25

 A tree in Oneonta, N.Y. is getting ready for the world stage. The 75-foot tall Norway spruce has been chosen as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Gillibrand: Biden will be "reinventing the wheel" with COVID response

 The New York senator said that it was "problematic" that the formal presidential transition process has not yet begun.
CBS News

New York City braces as COVID-19 infections spike

 A second wave of coronavirus is about to crash down on New York City, prompting officials to take quick action. Meanwhile, New Jersey is seeing its highest daily..
CBS News

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree En Route to NYC

 In a year where so many good things have gone virtual, here's one tradition carrying on just like normal ... the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree!!! The..
TMZ.com

Wall Street drops as Covid-19 pandemic fears return

 Wall Street tumbled on Thursday as US coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline for the mass rollout of an effective vaccine. New York..
WorldNews

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree


Manhattan Manhattan Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States

Georgina Bloomberg Believes Ivanka Trump Has Handled Herself ‘Wonderfully’

 In the 2003 documentary Born Rich, a stomach-churning chronicle of the “scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite,” besties Georgina Bloomberg and Ivanka..
WorldNews

More arrests made after fires set in NYC protest

 Police made at least 20 arrests after a smaller, rowdier group began protesting police misconduct late on Wednesday in New York. Earlier thousands marched on..
USATODAY.com

Arrests after protesters set fires in NYC

 Thousands marched past boarded-up luxury stores on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue on Wednesday, calling for every vote in the U.S. presidential election to be tallied...
USATODAY.com
New York protesters demand 'every vote is counted' [Video]

New York protesters demand 'every vote is counted'

Protesters took to the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday demanding that states count all ballots in the presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rockefeller tree cut down in Oneonta [Video]

Rockefeller tree cut down in Oneonta

A tree from Oneonta will find a new home at Rockefeller Center this holiday season.

Credit: WKTVPublished
Rockefeller Center Tree Cut Down In Oneonta, New York [Video]

Rockefeller Center Tree Cut Down In Oneonta, New York

Rockefeller Center is one step closer to getting its iconic tree.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published
Rockefeller Center's 2020 Christmas Tree Will Arrive in NYC This Weekend [Video]

Rockefeller Center's 2020 Christmas Tree Will Arrive in NYC This Weekend

2020 can't break the holiday spirit in New York.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:38Published