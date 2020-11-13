Rockefeller Center Christmas tree heading to NYC
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The 75-foot Norway spruce that will anchor New York City's holiday festivities as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been cut down in upstate New York and will soon be headed to Manhattan. (Nov. 13)
