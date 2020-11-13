Global  
 

Peter Sutcliffe, Murderer Known as the ‘Yorkshire Ripper,’ Dies at 74

NYTimes.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Mr. Sutcliffe, who was convicted in 1981 in the deaths of 13 women and the attempted murders of seven more, had tested positive for the coronavirus, the authorities said.
News video: Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies in hospital aged 74

 The Yorkshire Ripper serial killer has died in hospital, the Prison Servicehas confirmed. Peter Sutcliffe had reportedly refused treatment at UniversityHospital of North Durham after being transferred there from maximum securityHMP Frankland, where he was an inmate. Sutcliffe, 74, had tested positive...

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe Dies Aged 74 [Video]

One of the UK’s most notorious serial killers, Peter Sutcliffe, has died at the age of 74 after contacting coronavirus. The former lorry driver was convicted of murdering 13 women across Yorkshire and the north west of England in 1981. Sutcliffe was dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper because of the brutal method he used to mutilate his victims’ bodies. The serial killer spent three decades at the famous psychiatric Broadmoor Hospital before being moved to HMP Frankland in 2016. It's understood Sutcliffe died after contracting Covid19 and refusing treatment. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Yorkshire Ripper's death brings 'closure' for victim's son [Video]

Richard McCann, the son of Peter Sutcliffe's first victim, Wilma, talks to BBCBreakfast as it's announced the Yorkshire Ripper has died aged 74.

'Yorkshire Ripper' serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dead aged 74 after refusing coronavirus treatment

 Serial killer Peter Sutcliffe – better known as the Yorkshire Ripper – has died at the age of 74.Mr Sutcliffe, who was serving a life term for murdering 13..
Yorkshire Ripper dies aged 74 [Video]

Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74. Sutcliffe was convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven others in 1981. His crimes terrified the north of England...

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe has died [Video]

The serial killer known as the Yorkshire Ripper has died. Peter Sutcliffe, 74, murdered at least 13 women in the late 1970s.

Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74 [Video]

Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74. Sutcliffewas convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven others in1981. His crimes terrified the north of England...

Peter Sutcliffe, UK killer known as the Yorkshire Ripper, dies with coronavirus

 British serial killer Peter Sutcliffe has died in hospital aged 74 after contracting Covid-19, the UK Ministry of Justice said Friday.
Yorkshire Ripper serial killer Peter Sutcliffe has died

 The Yorkshire Ripper serial killer has died in hospital, the Prison Service has confirmed.
