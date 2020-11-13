Peter Sutcliffe, Murderer Known as the ‘Yorkshire Ripper,’ Dies at 74

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe Dies Aged 74



One of the UK’s most notorious serial killers, Peter Sutcliffe, has died at the age of 74 after contacting coronavirus. The former lorry driver was convicted of murdering 13 women across Yorkshire and the north west of England in 1981. Sutcliffe was dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper because of the brutal method he used to mutilate his victims’ bodies. The serial killer spent three decades at the famous psychiatric Broadmoor Hospital before being moved to HMP Frankland in 2016. It's understood Sutcliffe died after contracting Covid19 and refusing treatment. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:04 Published on January 1, 1970