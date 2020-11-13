Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arkansas governor on COVID-19 surge, avoiding shutdown and the 2020 election outcome

CBS News Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson discusses his state's record-breaking surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The former undersecretary in the Department of Homeland Security also weighs in on the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Governor Ducey keeps low profile amid rising COVID numbers, election

Governor Ducey keeps low profile amid rising COVID numbers, election 02:08

 As COVID numbers rise and election results are in question, Governor Ducey keeps a low profile.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Asa Hutchinson Asa Hutchinson 46th Governor of Arkansas


Arkansas Arkansas State of the United States of America


United States Department of Homeland Security United States Department of Homeland Security United States federal department

Trump fires nation's top election security official who disputed fraud claims

 President Trump has fired his top cybersecurity official, Christopher Krebs, who headed the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure..
CBS News

President Trump has fired the official in charge of election cybersecurity

 Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

President Donald Trump announced the firing the official in charge of election cybersecurity, Christopher Krebs, in..
The Verge

Trump ousts Homeland Security cyber chief Chris Krebs, who called election secure

 President Donald Trump dismissed Christopher Krebs, director DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
USATODAY.com

Judge rules that acting DHS secretary's DACA suspension was invalid

 A federal judge in New York ruled that an order by the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, rejecting new DACA applications and..
CBS News

Biden Faces Early Test With Immigration and Homeland Security After Trump

 The Department of Homeland Security was molded in President Trump’s image, and not just on immigration policy. President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. will have..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Stocks Continue To Post-Election Rise [Video]

US Stocks Continue To Post-Election Rise

On Wednesday, US stocks continued their post-election rally. Pfizer's news of a COVID-19 vaccine led to a surge in the reopening trade. The trade benefited cyclical stocks at the expense of growth..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
Will Governor Ducey address rising COVID-19 cases before the election? [Video]

Will Governor Ducey address rising COVID-19 cases before the election?

Arizona is a critical battleground state for the presidential race, and with COVID-19 cases rising, there are concerns if the governor will address the pandemic before the election.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Election Security Official Fired By Trump Calls Giuliani Presser ‘The Most Dangerous’ Two Hours of ‘Television in American History’

 Chris Krebs, the Department of Homeland Security official who President Donald Trump fired via tweet this week, decried the Trump campaign’s conspiracy-filled...
Mediaite Also reported by •Business InsiderFOXNews.com

‘No evidence’ voting in the US ‘was in any way compromised,’ says Department of Homeland Security

‘No evidence’ voting in the US ‘was in any way compromised,’ says Department of Homeland Security Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The November 3rd election was the “most secure in American history” and “there is no evidence that any voting...
The Verge Also reported by •bizjournals

Judge: Department of Homeland Security head didn’t have authority to suspend DACA

 A federal judge in New York ruled Saturday that Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf assumed his position unlawfully, a determination that...
Denver Post Also reported by •NYTimes.comUpworthybizjournals