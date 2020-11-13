Arkansas governor on COVID-19 surge, avoiding shutdown and the 2020 election outcome
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson discusses his state's record-breaking surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The former undersecretary in the Department of Homeland Security also weighs in on the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Asa Hutchinson 46th Governor of Arkansas
Arkansas State of the United States of America
United States Department of Homeland Security United States federal department
