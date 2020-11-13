Global  
 

World Diabetes Day Is Saturday, November 14th

cbs4.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Saturday, November 14th, is World Diabetes Day, a day to raise awareness for the common condition that affects 34 million people in the U.S. alone.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: World Diabetes Day

WEB EXTRA: World Diabetes Day 01:53

