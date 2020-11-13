Global  
 

Marlins hire Kim Ng as MLB's first female general manager

CBS News Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
"When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals," she said.
