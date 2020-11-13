Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Member Of Biden’s COVID-19 Task Force Calls Cuomo’s Curfew “Nonsensical”

Gothamist Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Member Of Biden’s COVID-19 Task Force Calls Cuomo’s Curfew “Nonsensical”President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listen during a meeting with Biden's COVID-19 advisory council on November 9, 2020

"We don't think of this as an on or off light switch, so to speak; we think about this as a dimmer switch as a dial that you turn up and down." [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Experts Warn Of Looming Coronavirus Spike

Experts Warn Of Looming Coronavirus Spike 01:10

 Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert and a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, gave a sobering warning about looming coronavirus spikes.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Infectious Disease Experts Warn Against Holiday Travel [Video]

Infectious Disease Experts Warn Against Holiday Travel

The United States has reported more than 100,000 new infections for several days in a row. Michael Osterholm is an infectious disease expert and member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID task..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Biden Covid Advisory Board [Video]

Biden Covid Advisory Board

Just hours after good news of a promising vaccine rolled in, the Biden-Harris trasition team today announced appointees to its covid-19 advisory board. According to the Washington Post, at least two of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force [Video]

Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force

Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force. On Monday, Joe Biden began his transition to the presidency by announcing the creation of a COVID-19 task force. . The team includes a number..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Warp Speed’ vaccine effort should focus on tests, says Biden adviser

 Member of president-elect’s Covid-19 task force calls for more funding for diagnostics
FT.com