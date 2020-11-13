Early Addition: 2020 Presidential Election Was "Most Secure In American History"

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This Day in History: Lincoln Delivers the Gettysburg Address



This Day in History: , Lincoln Delivers the Gettysburg Address. November 19, 1863. In just 272 words, President Abraham Lincoln delivered one of the most memorable speeches in American.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:55 Published 1 hour ago Trump Fires Director of US Cybersecurity Agency



Trump Fires Director of US Cybersecurity Agency . Christopher Krebs reportedly expected to be fired after refuting Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud. The November 3rd election was the most.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published 19 hours ago President Trump fires top cyber-security official



This morning, President Trump's top cyber-security official is out of a job - after he described the election as the most 'secure in American history.' Chris Krebs led a team in the homeland security.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29 Published 23 hours ago

Related news from verified sources US election officials reject Donald Trump's fraud claims US poll officials have claimed that the recently-concluded 2020 presidential election was the "most secure in American history", and rejected President Donald...

Mid-Day 6 days ago



