Melissa McCarthy Slammed for Supporting Anti-Abortion Charity
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Melissa McCarthy has been slammed for supporting an anti-abortion charity. The actress recently teamed up with HBO Max to launch a "20 Days of Kindness" campaign on behalf of her new film "Superintelligence." Through the initiative, they donated $20,000 to Exodus Cry, not...
Melissa McCarthy has been slammed for supporting an anti-abortion charity. The actress recently teamed up with HBO Max to launch a "20 Days of Kindness" campaign on behalf of her new film "Superintelligence." Through the initiative, they donated $20,000 to Exodus Cry, not...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources