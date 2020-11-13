Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melissa McCarthy Slammed for Supporting Anti-Abortion Charity

Newsmax Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Melissa McCarthy has been slammed for supporting an anti-abortion charity. The actress recently teamed up with HBO Max to launch a "20 Days of Kindness" campaign on behalf of her new film "Superintelligence." Through the initiative, they donated $20,000 to Exodus Cry, not...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Melissa McCarthy Apologizes, Backed Anti-Abortion, Anti-LGBTQ Charity [Video]

Melissa McCarthy Apologizes, Backed Anti-Abortion, Anti-LGBTQ Charity

On Tuesday, it was announced that the “Bridesmaids” actor had teamed up with HBO Max for a new holiday-themed humanitarian effort. As part of the “20 Days of Kindness” campaign, HBO Max will..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Melissa McCarthy Apologizes & Pulls Charity From 20 Days of Kindness Campaign Following Fan Backlash

 Melissa McCarthy has issued a big apology to her fans after a campaign she is attached to was supporting an anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ charity. Taking to...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbiz