Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 10: ‘Jared Goff Has Top Five Potential’ Against Seahawks

cbs4.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The Fantasy Football Today crew likes the matchup for Jared Goff against a Seahawks pass defense allowing nearly 30 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season.
