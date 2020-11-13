Miami Marlins Hire Kim Ng, First Female GM In MLB History
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The Miami Marlins made history on Friday by hiring Kim Ng to take over as the team’s new general manager. With the move, Ng becomes the first female GM in Major League Baseball History.
