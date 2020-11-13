Global  
 

Miami Marlins Hire Kim Ng, First Female GM In MLB History

CBS 2 Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The Miami Marlins made history on Friday by hiring Kim Ng to take over as the team’s new general manager. With the move, Ng becomes the first female GM in Major League Baseball History.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Marlins make historic GM hire

Marlins make historic GM hire 00:52

 Sports Pulse: Kim Ng becomes the first female GM in MLB history

