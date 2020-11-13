AP Top Stories 13 P

Biden warns of 400K deaths, calls on GSA to act



In a round table discussion with health care workers on Wednesday, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said as many as 200,000 more people in the U.S. could be dead by January - and pressured the General Services Administration to share key data on COVID-19 with his transition team to help combat the pandemic as he prepares to take office. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:53 Published on January 1, 1970