AP Top Stories 13 P

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Here are the top stories for Friday, November 13th: Trump doesn't concede in Rose Garden comments, 2020 election recount starts in Georgia; Two dead after steam pipe explosion in Conn.; 75-foot Norway Spruce bound for Rockefeller Center.
 
Poll: 46 percent say Trump should concede 'right away'

 White House Poll: 46 percent say Trump should concede 'right away' The results of the survey come two weeks after Election Day, as the president continues to..
Biden Implores Trump to Confront a Surging Pandemic

 President Trump broke his near-total silence on the coronavirus on Friday with an appearance in the Rose Garden in which he threatened to deny New York access to..
US election: Donald Trump's press conference goes viral because of his hair

 Donald Trump's first live televised speech since losing the US presidential eelction last weekend went viral - but not for a reason anyone could have..
US election: Trump about to break his silence in first public remarks since defeat

  Donald Trump is expected to speak in public for the first time since losing the US election to Joe Biden six days ago.Trump will reportedly deliver his first..
Biden warns of 400K deaths, calls on GSA to act [Video]

Biden warns of 400K deaths, calls on GSA to act

In a round table discussion with health care workers on Wednesday, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said as many as 200,000 more people in the U.S. could be dead by January - and pressured the General Services Administration to share key data on COVID-19 with his transition team to help combat the pandemic as he prepares to take office. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Experts urge Trump to back COVID-19 measures amid "dire" pandemic

 Even as top health experts warned the coronavirus pandemic is out of control, President Trump has neither mentioned it nor made any public appearances. Paula..
‘This Is Not a Fraud Case’

 Keep an eye on what President Trump’s lawyers say about supposed voter fraud in court, where lying under oath is a crime.
US election: Donald Trump targets vote certification to block Joe Biden

 Getting nowhere in the courts, President Donald Trump's scattershot effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory is shifting toward obscure election..
Threats and Tensions Rise as Trump and Allies Attack Elections Process

 Confrontations have escalated in swing states, with elections officials in both parties facing threats of violence, as the president and other Republicans try to..
11/18: Red and Blue

 Michigan certifies 2020 election results; Georgia Senate candidates set for tough election
Anthony Edwards taken No. 1 by Timberwolves in 2020 NBA draft

 Anthony Edwards, the 19-year-old shooting guard who spent his freshman season at Georgia, is No. 1 pick in NBA draft, going to Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA Draft: Anthony Edwards selected No. 1 by the Minnesota Timberwolves

 SportsPulse: The Georgia product will now call Minnesota home after being selected No. 1 by the Timberwolves and USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson tells us what..
Fact check: Post online about Stacey Abrams' 2018 run for Georgia governor is partly false

 The 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race was contentious and controversial, but there's no empirical evidence voter suppression cost Abrams the election.
Georgia GOP Senator David Perdue refuses to debate during runoff campaign

 As the candidates in Georgia's two Senate races campaign for their January 5th runoffs, Democrat Jon Ossoff is calling out his opponent, Republican incumbent..
Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York City

 A 75-foot tall Norway Spruce arrived in New York City on Saturday. The tree will soon be installed, decorated and lit up in Rockefeller Plaza.
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree En Route to NYC

 In a year where so many good things have gone virtual, here's one tradition carrying on just like normal ... the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree!!! The..
Rockefeller Center’s famous Christmas tree 'on brand for 2020'

 This year's New York City holiday season landmark is dubbed "balding" by social medic critics.
Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center [Video]

Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center

[NFA] New York City received a much-needed boost on Saturday with the arrival of a giant Christmas tree that marks the unofficial start of the 2020 holiday season. Colette Luke has more.

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lifted into place

 A huge Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City's Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees. (Nov. 14)
 
President Trump fires top cyber-security official [Video]

President Trump fires top cyber-security official

This morning, President Trump's top cyber-security official is out of a job - after he described the election as the most 'secure in American history.' Chris Krebs led a team in the homeland security..

Cosmopolitan Ice Rink opens today [Video]

Cosmopolitan Ice Rink opens today

The roof-top Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan is opening today. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

Conan O'Brien to End TBS Show in 2021, Zack Snyder Drops Black and White 'Justice League' Trailer & More Top Stories | THR News [Video]

Conan O'Brien to End TBS Show in 2021, Zack Snyder Drops Black and White 'Justice League' Trailer & More Top Stories | THR News

Conan O'Brien announces he's ending his nightly TBS show in 2021 after 10 seasons, Zack Snyder unveils the black and white trailer for his upcoming 'Justice League' and Terence Winter exits HBO Max's..

See It: 1st Look At This Year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

 ONEONTA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A tree in Upstate New York is getting ready for the world stage. The 75-foot Norway spruce has been chosen as the Rockefeller...
Rockefeller Center’s Sad Christmas Tree is Getting a Brutal Twitter Mocking For Being ‘the Perfect Busted Tree for 2020’

Rockefeller Center’s Sad Christmas Tree is Getting a Brutal Twitter Mocking For Being ‘the Perfect Busted Tree for 2020’ Rockefeller Center has put up its famous Christmas tree, but this year, nobody is impressed.
