AP Top Stories 13 P
Here are the top stories for Friday, November 13th: Trump doesn't concede in Rose Garden comments, 2020 election recount starts in Georgia; Two dead after steam pipe explosion in Conn.; 75-foot Norway Spruce bound for Rockefeller Center.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
White House Rose Garden Garden outside the White House in Washington, D.C., US
Poll: 46 percent say Trump should concede 'right away'White House Poll: 46 percent say Trump should concede 'right away' The results of the survey come two weeks after Election Day, as the president continues to..
WorldNews
Biden Implores Trump to Confront a Surging PandemicPresident Trump broke his near-total silence on the coronavirus on Friday with an appearance in the Rose Garden in which he threatened to deny New York access to..
NYTimes.com
US election: Donald Trump's press conference goes viral because of his hairDonald Trump's first live televised speech since losing the US presidential eelction last weekend went viral - but not for a reason anyone could have..
New Zealand Herald
US election: Trump about to break his silence in first public remarks since defeatDonald Trump is expected to speak in public for the first time since losing the US election to Joe Biden six days ago.Trump will reportedly deliver his first..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Biden warns of 400K deaths, calls on GSA to act
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:53Published
Experts urge Trump to back COVID-19 measures amid "dire" pandemicEven as top health experts warned the coronavirus pandemic is out of control, President Trump has neither mentioned it nor made any public appearances. Paula..
CBS News
‘This Is Not a Fraud Case’Keep an eye on what President Trump’s lawyers say about supposed voter fraud in court, where lying under oath is a crime.
NYTimes.com
US election: Donald Trump targets vote certification to block Joe BidenGetting nowhere in the courts, President Donald Trump's scattershot effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory is shifting toward obscure election..
New Zealand Herald
Threats and Tensions Rise as Trump and Allies Attack Elections ProcessConfrontations have escalated in swing states, with elections officials in both parties facing threats of violence, as the president and other Republicans try to..
NYTimes.com
Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America
11/18: Red and BlueMichigan certifies 2020 election results; Georgia Senate candidates set for tough election
CBS News
Anthony Edwards taken No. 1 by Timberwolves in 2020 NBA draftAnthony Edwards, the 19-year-old shooting guard who spent his freshman season at Georgia, is No. 1 pick in NBA draft, going to Minnesota Timberwolves.
USATODAY.com
NBA Draft: Anthony Edwards selected No. 1 by the Minnesota TimberwolvesSportsPulse: The Georgia product will now call Minnesota home after being selected No. 1 by the Timberwolves and USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson tells us what..
USATODAY.com
Fact check: Post online about Stacey Abrams' 2018 run for Georgia governor is partly falseThe 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race was contentious and controversial, but there's no empirical evidence voter suppression cost Abrams the election.
USATODAY.com
Georgia GOP Senator David Perdue refuses to debate during runoff campaignAs the candidates in Georgia's two Senate races campaign for their January 5th runoffs, Democrat Jon Ossoff is calling out his opponent, Republican incumbent..
CBS News
Picea abies Species of plant
Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York CityA 75-foot tall Norway Spruce arrived in New York City on Saturday. The tree will soon be installed, decorated and lit up in Rockefeller Plaza.
CBS News
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree En Route to NYCIn a year where so many good things have gone virtual, here's one tradition carrying on just like normal ... the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree!!! The..
TMZ.com
Rockefeller Center Skyscraper complex in Manhattan, New York
Rockefeller Center’s famous Christmas tree 'on brand for 2020'This year's New York City holiday season landmark is dubbed "balding" by social medic critics.
BBC News
Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57Published
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lifted into placeA huge Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City's Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees. (Nov. 14)
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources