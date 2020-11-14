Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBS News projects Biden wins Georgia, first Democrat since 1992

CBS News Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden's win in Georgia is the first for a Democrat in 28 years, but the fight for the state is not over. Control of the Senate now rests on two races heading for a January showdown. Mireya Villarreal reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Biden: Georgia Blue First Time In 28 Years

Biden: Georgia Blue First Time In 28 Years 00:33

 (CNN)Joe Biden will win Georgia, CNN projected Friday, striking at the heart of what has been Republican presidential stronghold for nearly three decades. The former vice president is the first Democratic nominee to triumph in Georgia since Bill Clinton did it in 1992. Biden's victory adds 16...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States

Trump Loses String of Election Lawsuits, Leaving Few Vehicles to Fight His Defeat

 The president’s efforts to use the courts to delay or block President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory were turned aside in cases in Pennsylvania,..
NYTimes.com

The voters who supported Biden or Trump in Georgia and North Carolina

 Biden won Georgia, while Trump won North Carolina, CBS News projected Friday.
CBS News

Biden projected to take 306 Electoral College votes to Trump's 232

 In 2016, President Trump received 306 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton's 232.
CBS News

Biden becomes first Democrat to win Georgia since 1992, CBS News projects

 Biden's 14,000-vote margin was narrow enough to trigger a recount but it's not expected to change the outcome.
CBS News

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

AP Top Stories 13 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, November 13th: Trump doesn't concede in Rose Garden comments, 2020 election recount starts in Georgia; Two dead after steam..
USATODAY.com

US election 2020: Biden takes Georgia to solidify victory

 The president-elect is the first Democrat projected to win in Georgia since 1992.
BBC News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US election: Democrats keep winning the popular vote. That worries them.

 Democrats won the popular vote in this year's presidential election again, marking seven out of eight straight presidential elections that the party has reached..
New Zealand Herald

How Latino voters could swing the Georgia Senate runoffs

 Latino voters will play play a crucial role in determining the fate of the Senate with the upcoming runoff elections in Georgia. Chuck Rocha, a former top..
CBS News

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

AOC Delusional? [Video]

AOC Delusional?

The Democrats won back the White House. But, you wouldn't know that by the way Democratic leaders are acting. Leaders in the party are sniping and taking shots at each other over their humiliating losses in House and Senate. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed party leaders in the NY Times for relying on "magical thinking" rather than changing power dynamics. “Every single [member] that rejected my help is losing and now they’re blaming us for the loss.” Politico's John F.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:56Published

Growing number of GOP senators say President-elect Biden should receive intelligence briefings

 A growing number of Republicans in the Senate say President-elect Joe Biden should begin receiving high-level intelligence briefings as he prepares to take over..
CBS News

In California: Golden State surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases

 Plus: TikTok not banned yet, speculation rises over who will take Kamala Harris' Senate seat, and Bigfoot statue goes on an adventure.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win [Video]

Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win

Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win. According to 'The New York Times,' Trump told some of his advisers that if Biden is officially declared the winner..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
How Stacey Abrams Helped Turn Georgia Blue For Joe Biden [Video]

How Stacey Abrams Helped Turn Georgia Blue For Joe Biden

Georgia has voted for a Democratic president for the first time in 28 years. For that, Joe Biden can thank Stacey Abrams and the work of local voting rights activists.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:47Published
Election 2020: Biden Picks Chief Of Staff, Trump Points To Georgia Recount [Video]

Election 2020: Biden Picks Chief Of Staff, Trump Points To Georgia Recount

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his White House chief of staff, going with someone very familiar to him. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

No Competition Without Presence: Should US Leave Africa? – Analysis

No Competition Without Presence: Should US Leave Africa? – Analysis By Katherine Zimmerman* American blood and treasure should be prioritized to secure U.S. national interests. The United States military is not the world’s...
Eurasia Review

Massachusetts bishops decry push for abortion expansion

 Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Nov 13, 2020 / 10:30 am (CNA).- Catholic bishops in Massachusetts are fighting a state measure to expand legal abortion. An...
CNA

Boise State blocks 3 kicks for scores, routs Colorado State 52-21

 Avery Williams blocked two punts that were returned for touchdowns in the first half, Boise State had three special teams touchdowns off blocked kicks, and the...
Denver Post