CBS News projects Biden wins Georgia, first Democrat since 1992
President-elect Joe Biden's win in Georgia is the first for a Democrat in 28 years, but the fight for the state is not over. Control of the Senate now rests on two races heading for a January showdown. Mireya Villarreal reports.
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States
Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
