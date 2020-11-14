CBS News projects Biden wins Georgia, first Democrat since 1992
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () President-elect Joe Biden's win in Georgia is the first for a Democrat in 28 years, but the fight for the state is not over. Control of the Senate now rests on two races heading for a January showdown. Mireya Villarreal reports.
(CNN)Joe Biden will win Georgia, CNN projected Friday, striking at the heart of what has been Republican presidential stronghold for nearly three decades. The former vice president is the first Democratic nominee to triumph in Georgia since Bill Clinton did it in 1992. Biden's victory adds 16...