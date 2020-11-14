Global  
 

CBS News projects Biden wins Georgia, first Democrat since 1992

CBS News Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden's win in Georgia is the first for a Democrat in 28 years, but the fight for the state is not over. Control of the Senate now rests on two races heading for a January showdown. Mireya Villarreal reports.
News video: Biden: Georgia Blue First Time In 28 Years

Biden: Georgia Blue First Time In 28 Years 00:33

 (CNN)Joe Biden will win Georgia, CNN projected Friday, striking at the heart of what has been Republican presidential stronghold for nearly three decades. The former vice president is the first Democratic nominee to triumph in Georgia since Bill Clinton did it in 1992. Biden's victory adds 16...

