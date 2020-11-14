Global  
 

Airbnb bans alleged 'Proud Boys' member planning to attend 'Million MAGA March'

FOXNews.com Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
The reservation for the alleged Proud Boys member came to light in a series of social media posts earlier this week, in which someone who appears to be the man writes that he booked an apartment through Airbnb that was “walking distance” of the “Million MAGA March.”
