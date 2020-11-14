Scientist behind Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine makes bold claim: It can stop pandemic
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
A billionaire scientist behind Pfizer and BioNTech’s breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine says he expects it to “bash the virus over the head” and ultimately end the pandemic, according to a report.
A billionaire scientist behind Pfizer and BioNTech’s breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine says he expects it to “bash the virus over the head” and ultimately end the pandemic, according to a report.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources