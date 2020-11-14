Global  
 

Scientist behind Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine makes bold claim: It can stop pandemic

FOXNews.com Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
A billionaire scientist behind Pfizer and BioNTech’s breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine says he expects it to “bash the virus over the head” and ultimately end the pandemic, according to a report.
News video: Pfizer's vaccine not practical for rural India, challenging to maintain cold chain: AIIMS Director

Pfizer's vaccine not practical for rural India, challenging to maintain cold chain: AIIMS Director 02:04

 AIIMS Director (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria reacted on the availability of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines in India and availability of their doses in the country. He said that the data released by the company is very encouraging but it should be looked very carefully. "Whatever...

