Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
"With my case, I want to underscore the importance of Nevadans to stay at home as much as they possibly can at this time," Sisolak said, as cases continue to rise throughout the state.
