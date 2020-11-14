Global  
 

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NPR Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
"With my case, I want to underscore the importance of Nevadans to stay at home as much as they possibly can at this time," Sisolak said, as cases continue to rise throughout the state.
 Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak shared on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

