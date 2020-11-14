Global  
 

Trump Supporters To Gather For 'Million MAGA March' In Washington DC

NPR Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Groups supporting President Trump plan to converge on Washington DC today for a rally billed as the "Million MAGA March." It's unclear how many people will actually turn out.
