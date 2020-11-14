Global  
 

Trump Laments Georgia Recount's Signature Verification Block

Newsmax Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Democrat operative Stacey Abrams effectively placed a preemptive block of signature verification on ballots in Georgia's hand recount, President Donald Trump lamented Saturday.
