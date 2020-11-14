Global  
 

North Dakota GOP Governor Issues Mask Mandate

Newsmax Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has issued a statewide mask mandate as coronavirus cases continue to climb in his state.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: North Dakota Gov. announces face covering mandate

North Dakota Gov. announces face covering mandate 00:57

 Republican North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum on Friday announced a statewide mandate for residents to wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

