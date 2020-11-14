North Dakota GOP Governor Issues Mask Mandate
Saturday, 14 November 2020
2 hours ago) North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has issued a statewide mask mandate as coronavirus cases continue to climb in his state.
