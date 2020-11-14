Donald Trump waves to supporters at 'Million MAGA March' in DC
President Donald Trump drove past and waved at protesters as they gathered for the so-called "Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C. on November 14.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US President-elect Biden, his deputy Harris, incumbent President Trump greet people on Diwali
IndiaTimes
Trump cheered by supporters on DC streetsSupporters of US President Donald Trump cheered the president on Saturday as his motorcade made its way through the streets of Washington enroute to his golf..
USATODAY.com
Cheers greet Trump's convoy at D.C. protests
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22Published
US President Donald Trump celebrates Diwali in White House, lights lampTrump posted a picture of himself in the White House lighting a lamp.
DNA
Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America
Pompeo begins trip to Europe, Middle East
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:51Published
Thousands rally in DC to support outgoing President Donald Trump, promote baseless allegations of 'voter fraud'Thousands of people were gathering in support of outgoing President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to protest supposed "voter fraud".
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources