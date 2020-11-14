Global  
 

Donald Trump waves to supporters at 'Million MAGA March' in DC

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump drove past and waved at protesters as they gathered for the so-called "Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C. on November 14.
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Trump waves at supporters

Trump waves at supporters 00:30

 Donald Trump drove past and waved at his supporters in Washington DC, as they gathered for a “Million MAGA March”.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump cheered by supporters on DC streets

 Supporters of US President Donald Trump cheered the president on Saturday as his motorcade made its way through the streets of Washington enroute to his golf..
USATODAY.com
Cheers greet Trump's convoy at D.C. protests [Video]

Cheers greet Trump's convoy at D.C. protests

President Donald Trump's convoy was greeted with cheers of 'U.S.A.' by far-right groups and other backers as they rallied in Washington on Saturday in a public show of support for Trump's unsubstantiated claim of widespread voting fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

US President Donald Trump celebrates Diwali in White House, lights lamp

 Trump posted a picture of himself in the White House lighting a lamp.
DNA

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America

Pompeo begins trip to Europe, Middle East [Video]

Pompeo begins trip to Europe, Middle East

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left Washington D.C. for his trip to Europe and the Middle East.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published

Thousands rally in DC to support outgoing President Donald Trump, promote baseless allegations of 'voter fraud'

 Thousands of people were gathering in support of outgoing President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to protest supposed "voter fraud".
USATODAY.com

