Related videos from verified sources Watch how India celebrated Diwali 2020 amid pandemic



More than a billion Indians celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid twin concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and rising air pollution that is enveloping the country’s north in a cloud of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:19 Published 3 hours ago Diwali 2020: BSF celebrates exchange of sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh



On the auspicious of Diwali, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged sweets at Akhaura-Agartala integrated check post. IG BSF Susanta Kumar Nath shared sweets with.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:35 Published 6 hours ago Diwali 2020: VP Naidu enjoys literary concert orgainsed in Hyderabad



On the occasion of Diwali, a literary concert was organised in Hyderabad on November 14. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu enjoyed the melody of Telugu poem sang by an artist. The country is celebrating.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 7 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Diwali with a difference during the pandemic Scotland's Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have had to find new ways to mark the festival of lights.

BBC News 3 hours ago