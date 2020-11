Texas paramedic rescues dog that fell off 70-foot cliff Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

A Texas emergency medical service is calling the rescue of a dog that fell off a 70-foot cliff a “scary story with a happy, feel good ending.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dumped Dog Learns Love



Occurred on October 6, 2020 / San Antonio, Texas, USAInfo from Licensor: "We noticed a dog roaming our neighborhood in the dead of Summer. He wouldn't let anyone get close and would run through lanes.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 09:14 Published on October 14, 2020