K-Pop Stans Derail #MillionMAGAMarch With Deluge of Pancake Pictures Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

The #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag was flooded with pictures of pancakes on Friday in what is the latest brilliant troll driven by K-pop stans on social media.



The idea to use pictures of pancakes appears to have come from actress Shea Depmore, who posted a video on her TikTok and Twitter accounts on Wednesday instructing people to fill the hashtag with “syrupy goodness” to help make the hashtag useless for those who want to participate in the march this Saturday. Mission accomplished.



“Proud Boys and mega-mad MAGAers are descending upon D.C. this Saturday for the Million MAGA March. I’ve seen many on this app rightfully warn people to stay away, as these fools come strapped and they’re angry. But I don’t want these Proud Boys to be proud. So, here’s what we are going to do: We are going to hold a Pancake Bitchez Million MAPA Brunch! That’s right, Make America Pancakes Again. Make yourself some pancakes or find a good stock photo and fill the hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch with syrupy goodness,” Depmore said in the video. “Someone please inform the K-pop stans.”



*Also Read:* K-Pop Stans, TikTok Users Say They're Behind Low Turnout for Trump's Rally



Depmore also hosts the site mapa2020.com that directs users to more information about the plan to continue trolling the hashtag with photos of pancakes through Saturday, when the march is scheduled to take place.



Since then, dozens upon dozens of K-pop stans have shared images of pancakes on Twitter with the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag — and others have also joined in.



The trolling comes a few months after K-pop stans and TikTok users also led a prank to register for free tickets to President Trump’s June rally in Tulsa with no intention of actually attending as a way to inflate the campaign’s expectations for crowd size.



Take a look at some of the “MAPA” pancake tweets below:







me, happily flipping pancakes as a kpop stan in hopes of disrupting the #MillionMAGAMarch: pic.twitter.com/xG8LGCdcLP



— ◺♢◿ yeoni || STREAM MAGO (@squishysinb) November 13, 2020











Just a kpop stan, trying to ruin the #MillionMAGAMarch with photos of pancakes. Look at these ones, they're Percy Jackson worthy! pic.twitter.com/GNUKMpfGbR



— Harry Styles has my heart| BLM (@LundquistMaddie) November 13, 2020











#MillionMAGAMarch Just a KPop stan. Look at these fine ass pancakes right here. pic.twitter.com/oH9ykkH4ic



— 𝐑𝐲𝐧⁷ (@rynspurple) November 13, 2020











#MillionsMAGAMarch We got Choco Pancakes for the K-Pop stans pic.twitter.com/3fjodiDDSg



— Catcher in the Sarai (@creepythecanvas) November 13, 2020











just a kpop stan, trying to ruin the #MillionMAGAMarch with photos of pancakes. look at this one, it's a whole coral reef on a pancake. i fckn love it. pic.twitter.com/g3XD8E8sUM



— rin ?! (@rinkosmo) November 13, 2020











Just kpop stans here to ruin #MillionMAGAMarch and remind us of the wonders of pancakes pic.twitter.com/eMwrllcYaT



— ellie | Stray Kids ♡︎ (@straykidzleeflx) November 14, 2020











#MillionMAGAMarch supposed to be a hashtag about millions of dumb twats marching for @realDonaldTrump but it’s been taken over by pictures of pancakes,

Waffles and everything good.



It really is a beautiful day in the neighborhood! #MillionsMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/E39jXP9nlz



— IF YOU DON’T WANT BIDEN AS YOUR PRESIDENT, LEAVE (@Ashley4Wilx) November 14, 2020











Lol. For all those denial ridden, racist, homophobes out there. Here's some rainbow pancakes. #MillionsMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Z8jZJXw0Fx



— Kristina (@kkeller617) November 14, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



K-Pop Stans, TikTok Users Say They're Behind Low Turnout for Trump's Rally



Dye Another Day? Trump's Hair Dominates Talk in First Public Speech Since Election Loss



Geraldo Rivera: Trump Says He's a 'Realist' Who Will Do the 'Right Thing' The #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag was flooded with pictures of pancakes on Friday in what is the latest brilliant troll driven by K-pop stans on social media.The idea to use pictures of pancakes appears to have come from actress Shea Depmore, who posted a video on her TikTok and Twitter accounts on Wednesday instructing people to fill the hashtag with “syrupy goodness” to help make the hashtag useless for those who want to participate in the march this Saturday. Mission accomplished.“Proud Boys and mega-mad MAGAers are descending upon D.C. this Saturday for the Million MAGA March. I’ve seen many on this app rightfully warn people to stay away, as these fools come strapped and they’re angry. But I don’t want these Proud Boys to be proud. So, here’s what we are going to do: We are going to hold a Pancake Bitchez Million MAPA Brunch! That’s right, Make America Pancakes Again. Make yourself some pancakes or find a good stock photo and fill the hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch with syrupy goodness,” Depmore said in the video. “Someone please inform the K-pop stans.”*Also Read:* K-Pop Stans, TikTok Users Say They're Behind Low Turnout for Trump's RallyDepmore also hosts the site mapa2020.com that directs users to more information about the plan to continue trolling the hashtag with photos of pancakes through Saturday, when the march is scheduled to take place.Since then, dozens upon dozens of K-pop stans have shared images of pancakes on Twitter with the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag — and others have also joined in.The trolling comes a few months after K-pop stans and TikTok users also led a prank to register for free tickets to President Trump’s June rally in Tulsa with no intention of actually attending as a way to inflate the campaign’s expectations for crowd size.Take a look at some of the “MAPA” pancake tweets below:me, happily flipping pancakes as a kpop stan in hopes of disrupting the #MillionMAGAMarch: pic.twitter.com/xG8LGCdcLP— ◺♢◿ yeoni || STREAM MAGO (@squishysinb) November 13, 2020Just a kpop stan, trying to ruin the #MillionMAGAMarch with photos of pancakes. Look at these ones, they're Percy Jackson worthy! pic.twitter.com/GNUKMpfGbR— Harry Styles has my heart| BLM (@LundquistMaddie) November 13, 2020#MillionMAGAMarch Just a KPop stan. Look at these fine ass pancakes right here. pic.twitter.com/oH9ykkH4ic— 𝐑𝐲𝐧⁷ (@rynspurple) November 13, 2020#MillionsMAGAMarch We got Choco Pancakes for the K-Pop stans pic.twitter.com/3fjodiDDSg— Catcher in the Sarai (@creepythecanvas) November 13, 2020just a kpop stan, trying to ruin the #MillionMAGAMarch with photos of pancakes. look at this one, it's a whole coral reef on a pancake. i fckn love it. pic.twitter.com/g3XD8E8sUM— rin ?! (@rinkosmo) November 13, 2020Just kpop stans here to ruin #MillionMAGAMarch and remind us of the wonders of pancakes pic.twitter.com/eMwrllcYaT— ellie | Stray Kids ♡︎ (@straykidzleeflx) November 14, 2020#MillionMAGAMarch supposed to be a hashtag about millions of dumb twats marching for @realDonaldTrump but it’s been taken over by pictures of pancakes,Waffles and everything good.It really is a beautiful day in the neighborhood! #MillionsMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/E39jXP9nlz— IF YOU DON’T WANT BIDEN AS YOUR PRESIDENT, LEAVE (@Ashley4Wilx) November 14, 2020Lol. For all those denial ridden, racist, homophobes out there. Here's some rainbow pancakes. #MillionsMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Z8jZJXw0Fx— Kristina (@kkeller617) November 14, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*K-Pop Stans, TikTok Users Say They're Behind Low Turnout for Trump's RallyDye Another Day? Trump's Hair Dominates Talk in First Public Speech Since Election LossGeraldo Rivera: Trump Says He's a 'Realist' Who Will Do the 'Right Thing' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

