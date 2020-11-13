Al Roker Back Home After Prostate Cancer Surgery: ‘Hope to See You All Soon’ Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Beloved “Today” anchor Al Roker is back home and recovering after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer this week.



“Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home. A big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and so appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers,” Roker posted on Instagram Thursday. “Hope to see you all soon.”



Pictured alongside Roker was his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts. Another showed him smiling with their son, Nick.



On Friday, co-anchor Craig Melvin read Roker’s message on air, adding, “Pleased to report was able to communicate with him a couple of times this week and he’s back to his old self. Still cracking jokes. Had the audacity to actually call and check on me a couple of days ago. Al is in good shape, guys. We’re very happy about that.”



Roker announced his cancer diagnosis on air November 6. Given the aggressive nature of his cancer, he announced he would be taking time off immediately and hoped to be back



“One in nine men are going to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime,” he told his colleagues and viewers. “But for African-American men, that number is one in seven and is more deadly. If you detect it early, it is a very treatable disease.”



At the end of that announcement, Roker said he hoped to be back in two weeks, which would mean he could be back on “Today” in a few days.



NBC did not comment to TheWrap on Roker’s return.



Check out Roker’s Instagram post here. You can learn more about prostate cancer here.





View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Ann Curry Says She Still Hasn't 'Gotten a Good Answer' About Her 'Today' Firing



'Today' Host Hoda Kotb Breaks Down After Reporting on Coronavirus Impact in New Orleans (Video)



Al Roker Gives Weather Report From His Kitchen as Coronavirus Caution Keeps Him From 'Today' Studio (Video) Beloved “Today” anchor Al Roker is back home and recovering after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer this week.“Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home. A big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and so appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers,” Roker posted on Instagram Thursday. “Hope to see you all soon.”Pictured alongside Roker was his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts. Another showed him smiling with their son, Nick.On Friday, co-anchor Craig Melvin read Roker’s message on air, adding, “Pleased to report was able to communicate with him a couple of times this week and he’s back to his old self. Still cracking jokes. Had the audacity to actually call and check on me a couple of days ago. Al is in good shape, guys. We’re very happy about that.”Roker announced his cancer diagnosis on air November 6. Given the aggressive nature of his cancer, he announced he would be taking time off immediately and hoped to be back“One in nine men are going to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime,” he told his colleagues and viewers. “But for African-American men, that number is one in seven and is more deadly. If you detect it early, it is a very treatable disease.”At the end of that announcement, Roker said he hoped to be back in two weeks, which would mean he could be back on “Today” in a few days.NBC did not comment to TheWrap on Roker’s return.Check out Roker’s Instagram post here. You can learn more about prostate cancer here.View this post on InstagramA post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)*Related stories from TheWrap:*Ann Curry Says She Still Hasn't 'Gotten a Good Answer' About Her 'Today' Firing'Today' Host Hoda Kotb Breaks Down After Reporting on Coronavirus Impact in New Orleans (Video)Al Roker Gives Weather Report From His Kitchen as Coronavirus Caution Keeps Him From 'Today' Studio (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis on ‘Today’—Here’s What to Know About the Diseas



He's scheduled to have surgery to remove his prostate next week. Credit: Health.com Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago Al Roker reveals prostate cancer diagnosis



On Friday, Roker shared the news on 'Today'. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago Al Roker Shares he Has been Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer



Al Roker shared Friday on "Today" that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The beloved TV weatherman will undergo surgery for the condition. Roker said it was discovered after a routine.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Al Roker says he's 'relieved' to be back home after completing prostate cancer surgery Al Roker announced on Twitter that he's back home after undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed following his cancer diagnosis.

USATODAY.com 5 days ago



ShowBiz Minute: Roker, 'Friends,' BLACKPINK Al Roker back home after prostate cancer surgery; Matthew Perry says "Friends" reunion episode will start filming in March; Korean girl group BLACKPINK's panda...

USATODAY.com 4 days ago



Al Roker Shares Update After Undergoing Surgery for Prostate Cancer Al Roker has jumped over another hurdle in his battle against prostate cancer. The 66-year-old Today weather forecaster underwent surgery to remove his prostate...

E! Online 5 days ago





