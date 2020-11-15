Global  
 

Westminster Public Schools reverses course, opts to keep remote learning through winter break as COVID cases surge

Denver Post Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Westminster Public Schools will suspend in-person learning through winter break -- an about-face from the district's stance earlier this week to allow students to return on Monday. 
 Westminster Public Schools announced it will continue remote learning through winter break.

