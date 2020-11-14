Charles Koch Now Calls Partisanship a Mistake
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Billionaire Charles Koch, who spent decades and millions of dollars backing causes championed by Republicans, now says he is not interested in more division and wants to turn his efforts to find answers to society's problems.
