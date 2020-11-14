Global  
 

Charles Koch Now Calls Partisanship a Mistake

Newsmax Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Billionaire Charles Koch, who spent decades and millions of dollars backing causes championed by Republicans, now says he is not interested in more division and wants to turn his efforts to find answers to society's problems.
