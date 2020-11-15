Million MAGA March Starts in Washington D.C. This Saturday To Protest Election Results

Wochit Business - Published 2 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Trump Supporters Hits DC In Massive rally 00:31 On Saturday, supporters of Pres. Donald Trump took to the streets of Washington D.C. The demonstration, "The Million MAGA March, was in solidarity of Trump's claim that the 2020 election was plagued with voter fraud. Business Insider reports that Joe Biden defeated Trump and became president-elect...