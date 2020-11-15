Million MAGA March Starts in Washington D.C. This Saturday To Protest Election Results
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () To the shock of the Left a Million Maga March will show how much support President Trump has. This Saturday his supporters will peacefully protest what is perceived as a stolen election.
On Saturday, supporters of Pres. Donald Trump took to the streets of Washington D.C. The demonstration, "The Million MAGA March, was in solidarity of Trump's claim that the 2020 election was plagued with voter fraud. Business Insider reports that Joe Biden defeated Trump and became president-elect...