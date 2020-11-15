Global  
 

SpaceX's Upcoming NASA Launch Heralds Rise of Space Commerce

Newsmax Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
The commercialization of space is nearing a crucial milestone as Elon Musk's SpaceX prepares to ferry four astronauts to the International Space Station -- a mission that offers a peek into a future in which multiple launch companies provide business and tourism services in...
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Astronaut Doug Hurley Shares Insight Into Sunday's Historic SpaceX-NASA Launch

Astronaut Doug Hurley Shares Insight Into Sunday's Historic SpaceX-NASA Launch 02:44

 Tomorrow’s Space X Crew-1 launch will have the eyes of the world and proud Americans watching as history is made.

