In a Moment of Turmoil, US Catholic Bishops Meet Virtually
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Catholic bishops of the United States open a national meeting Monday under dramatic circumstances.A pandemic has compelled them to meet virtually from their far-flung dioceses. A hard-fought presidential election has caused sharp divisions in their own ranks. And six days...
Catholic bishops of the United States open a national meeting Monday under dramatic circumstances.A pandemic has compelled them to meet virtually from their far-flung dioceses. A hard-fought presidential election has caused sharp divisions in their own ranks. And six days...
|
|
You Might Like