Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell on sharing love - and the screen - together
While the actors and longtime partners spread holiday cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus in "The Christmas Chronicles 2," their relationship has a certain magic all its own
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Goldie Hawn American actress, singer, dancer film director and producer
In Conversation: Goldie Hawn and Kurt RussellKurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are spreading holiday cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Netflix film "The Christmas Chronicles 2." And as correspondent Tracy..
CBS News
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/15Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, President Barack Obama talks with Gayle King in his first TV interview since the election of Joe Biden. Plus: Conor..
CBS News
Kurt Russell American actor
Mrs. Claus Mythical wife of Santa Claus
Santa Claus Legendary character, said to deliver gifts to children on Christmas Eve
Santa unveils Selfridges' 2020 Christmas Shop
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published
Related videos from verified sources