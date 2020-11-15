Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell on sharing love - and the screen - together

CBS News Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
While the actors and longtime partners spread holiday cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus in "The Christmas Chronicles 2," their relationship has a certain magic all its own
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reveal the secret to their lasting romance

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reveal the secret to their lasting romance 01:15

 Goldie Hawn keeps her romance with Kurt Russell alive by being “funny”, as the couple call each other "funny by nature".

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Goldie Hawn Goldie Hawn American actress, singer, dancer film director and producer

In Conversation: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

 Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are spreading holiday cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Netflix film "The Christmas Chronicles 2." And as correspondent Tracy..
CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/15

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, President Barack Obama talks with Gayle King in his first TV interview since the election of Joe Biden. Plus: Conor..
CBS News

Kurt Russell Kurt Russell American actor


Mrs. Claus Mrs. Claus Mythical wife of Santa Claus


Santa Claus Santa Claus Legendary character, said to deliver gifts to children on Christmas Eve

Santa unveils Selfridges' 2020 Christmas Shop [Video]

Santa unveils Selfridges' 2020 Christmas Shop

Santa Claus has unveiled Selfridges' Christmas Shop in its flagship store inLondon - and it's greener than ever. Half of this year's products havesustainable attributes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:46Published

Related videos from verified sources

The Christmas Chronicles 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

The Christmas Chronicles 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix holiday movie The Christmas Chronicles 2, directed by Chris Columbus. It stars Kurt Russell, Judah Lewis, Goldie Hawn, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Julian..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:34Published
The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie [Video]

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:47Published
The Christmas Chronicles 2 Kurt Russell Goldie Hawn Official Trailer Netflix [Video]

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Kurt Russell Goldie Hawn Official Trailer Netflix

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Kurt Russell Goldie Hawn Official Trailer Netflix

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 02:32Published