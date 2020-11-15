Global  
 

"Sunday Morning" Matinee: Paul Taylor Dance Company

CBS News Sunday, 15 November 2020
Recorded at the Paul Taylor Dance Company’s Lower East Side Studio six months after the COVID-19 shutdown, Maria Ambrose and Lisa Borres perform an excerpt from Taylor's 1977 masterwork "Images," with music by Claude Debussy. Visit the Taylor Company’s website (https://ptamd.org/benefit2020) for information on their November 19 virtual benefit, "Modern Is Now: Stories of Our Future."
