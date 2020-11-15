UK's Boris Johnson self-isolates after possible COVID exposure
The 55-year-old prime minister, who had contracted coronavirus in April, met with a small group of lawmakers on Thursday, including one who later tested positive for COVID-19.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
Boris Johnson self-isolating
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact with infected personBoris Johnson is self-isolating after being notified by NHS Test and Trace that he came into contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.A No10..
New Zealand Herald
Covid-19: Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact tests positivePM Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street says
BBC News
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds 'trying to run government by WhatsApp'Downing Street sources have condemned "vicious and cowardly" attacks on Carrie Symonds, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee, over a series of toxic..
New Zealand Herald
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
With 2.9L fresh Covid cases, India sees lowest weekly tally since JulyIndia recorded a little over 30,000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest single-day addition in 155 days, mainly due to a combination of low testing and Diwali..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources