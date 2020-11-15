Global  
 

Cuomo Threatens to Sue Over Vaccine Distribution Plan

Newsmax Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Cuomo Threatens to Sue Over Vaccine Distribution PlanNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday threatened to sue the Trump administration if its coronavirus vaccine distribution plan makes it more difficult for people of color to receive it, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported.
News video: Cuomo warns of 'legal action' if Trump withholds vaccine

Cuomo warns of 'legal action' if Trump withholds vaccine 01:32

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday (November 15) told a group of church-goers that legal rights will be enforced if U.S. President Donald Trump goes ahead with his intention to withhold the state of New York from future coronavirus vaccine distribution plans.

