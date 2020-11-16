Broncos Analysis: Drew Lock’s regression continues in blowout loss at Las Vegas
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Las Vegas turned a four-point halftime lead into a 37-12 rout that showed the Broncos just aren’t chasing Kansas City in the AFC West. They now look way up at the Raiders (6-3).
