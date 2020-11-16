Global  
 

Broncos Analysis: Drew Lock’s regression continues in blowout loss at Las Vegas

Denver Post Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Las Vegas turned a four-point halftime lead into a 37-12 rout that showed the Broncos just aren’t chasing Kansas City in the AFC West. They now look way up at the Raiders (6-3).
Broncos Report Card: Nothing is done well in blowout loss at Las Vegas

 Beat writer Ryan O'Halloran hands out grades following the Broncos' 37-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.
Denver Post