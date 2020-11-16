|
|
Long Island weather: Strong winds, sun, temperatures in the 40s, forecasters say
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
ExpectÂ west winds of between 15-17 mph today â with gusts as high as 28 mph,Â the weather service said.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
NBC 26 weather forecast
It turns breezy again tomorrow with southeast winds picking up between 15-25 mph as temperatures rise into the mid/upper 40s. Clouds will increase during the day. Later in the evening, some rain..
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:46Published
|
|