Moderna: Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective in Preventing COVID-19

Pharmacies Getting Prepared For Future COVID Vaccines



The US Department of Health and Human Services has announced a plan to distribute an eventual COVID-19 vaccine. The agency will pair with large pharmacy chains to get the vaccine to the public. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago

Fauci doesn't think COVID will be a "pandemic for a lot longer" because of vaccines



Fauci doesn't think COVID will be a "pandemic for a lot longer" because of vaccines Credit: nypost Duration: 01:02 Published 4 days ago