Moderna: Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective in Preventing COVID-19

Newsmax Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Moderna Inc. said Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations.Together with Pfizer Inc's vaccine,...
