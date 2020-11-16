Moderna: Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective in Preventing COVID-19
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Moderna Inc. said Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations.Together with Pfizer Inc's vaccine,...
Moderna Inc. said Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations.Together with Pfizer Inc's vaccine,...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources