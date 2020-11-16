World Shares Jump on More Good News About Virus Vaccines
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Stock markets jumped higher on Monday on news that a second coronavirus vaccine showed promise, bolstering hopes even as new infections surged around the world. Pharmaceutical company Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data....
As the world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, another grim milestone breached. The World Health Organization's coronavirus dashboard on Sunday showed a record daily number of new Covid-19 cases over..