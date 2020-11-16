Global  
 

World Shares Jump on More Good News About Virus Vaccines

Newsmax Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Stock markets jumped higher on Monday on news that a second coronavirus vaccine showed promise, bolstering hopes even as new infections surged around the world. Pharmaceutical company Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data....
 Sophy Ridge explores some rare good news on the coronavirus pandemic - the latest development in the search for a vaccine.

