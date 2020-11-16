Boy Scouts face more than 82,000 sexual abuse claims in organization's bankruptcy case
More than 82,000 people have made sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America, ahead of Monday's judge-issued deadline to file in the organization's bankruptcy case. Errol Barnett speaks to one former scout who filed a claim detailing years of abuse.
