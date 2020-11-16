Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boy Scouts face more than 82,000 sexual abuse claims in organization's bankruptcy case

CBS News Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
More than 82,000 people have made sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America, ahead of Monday's judge-issued deadline to file in the organization's bankruptcy case. Errol Barnett speaks to one former scout who filed a claim detailing years of abuse.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boy Scouts of America Boy Scouts of America Scouting organization in the United States


Errol Barnett Errol Barnett British-born American television presenter

Trump supporters rally in Washington to dispute election results

 Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital Saturday to protest the election results. Like the president, the attendees alleged without..
CBS News

Trump supporters gather for "Million MAGA March"

 Trump supporters gathered at Freedom Plaza in Washington D.C. Saturday for the "Million MAGA March," a rally against the projected Biden-Harris win. CBS News..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Boy Scouts use Denver7 Gives donation to pay it forward, assemble Thanksgiving meal kits [Video]

Boy Scouts use Denver7 Gives donation to pay it forward, assemble Thanksgiving meal kits

Denver7 viewers stepped up to help a Boy Scout troop after their trailer was stolen from a church parking lot. Ever since, the troop has been working on a plan to pay it forward.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:42Published
Pope Francis Vows To End Church Sexual Abuse [Video]

Pope Francis Vows To End Church Sexual Abuse

Pope Francis is vowing to put an end to sexual abuse in the Catholic church.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published
Vatican Report Spells Out Accusations Of Sexual Abuse By Former Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick [Video]

Vatican Report Spells Out Accusations Of Sexual Abuse By Former Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick

A scandal has shaken the faith of many Catholics -- sexual abuse of minors and seminarians by former Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick. A long-awaited Vatican report spells out how rumors of..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published